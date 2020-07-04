4917 Ridglea Hills Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

HOME ALSO AVAILABLE FOR SALE. Ready for immediate lease and move in! Private estate in the desirable Ridglea Hills area. Low maintenance living! This garden home offers easy living with convenient access to all things Fort Worth, and no HOA. Open concept plan with spacious living and dining room, anchored by hand-scraped hardwood flooring and cozy fireplace. Kitchen offers updated stainless appliances, granite and loads of storage. Don't miss the convenient first floor half bath. Private master wing upstairs opens onto a secondary living space, perfect for an office or game room. Spacious secondary rooms, great storage and updated fixtures and finishes.