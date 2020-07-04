All apartments in Fort Worth
4917 Ridglea Hills Court
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

4917 Ridglea Hills Court

4917 Ridglea Hills Court · No Longer Available
Location

4917 Ridglea Hills Court, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Ridglea Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
HOME ALSO AVAILABLE FOR SALE. Ready for immediate lease and move in! Private estate in the desirable Ridglea Hills area. Low maintenance living! This garden home offers easy living with convenient access to all things Fort Worth, and no HOA. Open concept plan with spacious living and dining room, anchored by hand-scraped hardwood flooring and cozy fireplace. Kitchen offers updated stainless appliances, granite and loads of storage. Don't miss the convenient first floor half bath. Private master wing upstairs opens onto a secondary living space, perfect for an office or game room. Spacious secondary rooms, great storage and updated fixtures and finishes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4917 Ridglea Hills Court have any available units?
4917 Ridglea Hills Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4917 Ridglea Hills Court have?
Some of 4917 Ridglea Hills Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4917 Ridglea Hills Court currently offering any rent specials?
4917 Ridglea Hills Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4917 Ridglea Hills Court pet-friendly?
No, 4917 Ridglea Hills Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4917 Ridglea Hills Court offer parking?
Yes, 4917 Ridglea Hills Court offers parking.
Does 4917 Ridglea Hills Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4917 Ridglea Hills Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4917 Ridglea Hills Court have a pool?
No, 4917 Ridglea Hills Court does not have a pool.
Does 4917 Ridglea Hills Court have accessible units?
No, 4917 Ridglea Hills Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4917 Ridglea Hills Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4917 Ridglea Hills Court has units with dishwashers.

