Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Everything is new! New cabinets, new granite, new appliances, new flooring, new windows, new toilets, new lights, plus fresh paint! Master bedroom has a walk in closet. Full size washer and dryer in separate closet. Private enclosed patio and good sized shared backyard. Great location, blocks from Central Market.