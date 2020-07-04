Amenities

air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator Property Amenities

4914 Elgin St Available 02/15/19 Four bedroom coming soon! - Tenant pays all bills (Water and Electric)

Central Heat and Air

Square footage -1,250

Owner will supply Stove and Fridge

Security Deposit $1,050.00



(RLNE4690830)