4914 Elgin Street, Fort Worth, TX 76105 Historic Stop Six
Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
4914 Elgin St Available 02/15/19 Four bedroom coming soon! - Tenant pays all bills (Water and Electric) Central Heat and Air Square footage -1,250 Owner will supply Stove and Fridge Security Deposit $1,050.00
(RLNE4690830)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
