4913 Flusche Court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

This inviting and beautiful home awaits you. With rich handscraped hardwood flooring, distinguished cabinetry, cedar mantel and build ins throughout, this home exudes sophistication. Gourmet kitchen with a sprawling island includes professional gas cooktop & double ovens. Lovely relaxing master bathroom with huge closet. Media room, master bedroom, office, 1 bedroom with en suite bathroom downstairs. Gorgeous staircase takes you to the gameroom with wet bar & built in entertainment center along with 2 bedrooms both with en suite bathrooms. Practical laundry & mud room with a sink, plenty of storage and a pet shower. 3 car garage! Huge covered back patio & handsome outdoor fireplace.