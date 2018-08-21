All apartments in Fort Worth
4913 Flusche Court

4913 Flusche Court · No Longer Available
Location

4913 Flusche Court, Fort Worth, TX 76244

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
This inviting and beautiful home awaits you. With rich handscraped hardwood flooring, distinguished cabinetry, cedar mantel and build ins throughout, this home exudes sophistication. Gourmet kitchen with a sprawling island includes professional gas cooktop & double ovens. Lovely relaxing master bathroom with huge closet. Media room, master bedroom, office, 1 bedroom with en suite bathroom downstairs. Gorgeous staircase takes you to the gameroom with wet bar & built in entertainment center along with 2 bedrooms both with en suite bathrooms. Practical laundry & mud room with a sink, plenty of storage and a pet shower. 3 car garage! Huge covered back patio & handsome outdoor fireplace.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4913 Flusche Court have any available units?
4913 Flusche Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4913 Flusche Court have?
Some of 4913 Flusche Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4913 Flusche Court currently offering any rent specials?
4913 Flusche Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4913 Flusche Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4913 Flusche Court is pet friendly.
Does 4913 Flusche Court offer parking?
Yes, 4913 Flusche Court offers parking.
Does 4913 Flusche Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4913 Flusche Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4913 Flusche Court have a pool?
No, 4913 Flusche Court does not have a pool.
Does 4913 Flusche Court have accessible units?
No, 4913 Flusche Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4913 Flusche Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4913 Flusche Court has units with dishwashers.

