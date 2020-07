Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

IMMACULATE, TOTALLY REMODELED!! Everything in this home has been replaced and is gorgeous. Designer paint, granite kitchen and both baths, beautiful tile work and laminate wood throughout. Huge family room with fireplace. Great floorplan with master down and three bedrooms up. Nice backyard with a large patio. HURRY IN...MUST SEE!!