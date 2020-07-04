4844 Exposition Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Lovely and spacious Toll Brothers home located on a quiet street in the Keller school district! With a large yard and the landlord paying for the HOA and yard care, enjoy the amenities at The Bluffs which include a pool, walking trails, parks and tennis courts! Large master downstairs with a jetted tub and large walk in enclosed shower, spacious rooms, walk in closets, large loft upstairs as well as a chefs kitchen with granite counter tops complete with a walk in pantry make this a very desirable home. All HOA and yard and sprinkler maintenance paid for and maintained by owner. Agents, please reach out for our application link to have clients apply online. Buyer to verify measurements and schools.