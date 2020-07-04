All apartments in Fort Worth
4844 Exposition Way

4844 Exposition Way · No Longer Available
Location

4844 Exposition Way, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Heritage

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Lovely and spacious Toll Brothers home located on a quiet street in the Keller school district! With a large yard and the landlord paying for the HOA and yard care, enjoy the amenities at The Bluffs which include a pool, walking trails, parks and tennis courts! Large master downstairs with a jetted tub and large walk in enclosed shower, spacious rooms, walk in closets, large loft upstairs as well as a chefs kitchen with granite counter tops complete with a walk in pantry make this a very desirable home. All HOA and yard and sprinkler maintenance paid for and maintained by owner. Agents, please reach out for our application link to have clients apply online. Buyer to verify measurements and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4844 Exposition Way have any available units?
4844 Exposition Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4844 Exposition Way have?
Some of 4844 Exposition Way's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4844 Exposition Way currently offering any rent specials?
4844 Exposition Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4844 Exposition Way pet-friendly?
No, 4844 Exposition Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4844 Exposition Way offer parking?
Yes, 4844 Exposition Way offers parking.
Does 4844 Exposition Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4844 Exposition Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4844 Exposition Way have a pool?
Yes, 4844 Exposition Way has a pool.
Does 4844 Exposition Way have accessible units?
No, 4844 Exposition Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4844 Exposition Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4844 Exposition Way has units with dishwashers.

