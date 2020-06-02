All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 3 2020 at 11:56 PM

4829 Lovell Ave

4829 Lovell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4829 Lovell Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
2 bedroom 1 bath home west of Central Market. Hardwood floors throughout with recently installed vinyl tile in bathroom and kitchen. Large kitchen with electric stove. Washer/dryer hook-up in kitchen. Living room has ceiling fan, hardwood floors and plenty of light. Property has a large fenced backyard. Great location! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4829 Lovell Ave have any available units?
4829 Lovell Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4829 Lovell Ave have?
Some of 4829 Lovell Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4829 Lovell Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4829 Lovell Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4829 Lovell Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4829 Lovell Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4829 Lovell Ave offer parking?
No, 4829 Lovell Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4829 Lovell Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4829 Lovell Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4829 Lovell Ave have a pool?
No, 4829 Lovell Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4829 Lovell Ave have accessible units?
No, 4829 Lovell Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4829 Lovell Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4829 Lovell Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

