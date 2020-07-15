4809 Wheelock Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

SPACIOUS WEDGWOOD HOME LOCATED IN A WELL ESTABLISHED NEIGHBORHOOD! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 car garage, large backyard with sunroom. Open concept family room with brick fireplace and skylights, formal dining area and living area have large windows. FRESHLY PAINTED throughout and NEW CARPET! Close to shopping, dining and entertainment.DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS ONE! ONE PET ONLY- NO LARGE OR AGGRESSIVE BREEDS-$50.00 monthly pet fee applies in addition to the pet deposit - application fee $40.00 per adult 18 and over NON-REFUNDABLE-copy of DL's and 2 months proof of income submitted with each application - renter's insurance required.