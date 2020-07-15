All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4809 Wheelock Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4809 Wheelock Drive
Last updated April 7 2020 at 7:28 PM

4809 Wheelock Drive

4809 Wheelock Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4809 Wheelock Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Wedgwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
SPACIOUS WEDGWOOD HOME LOCATED IN A WELL ESTABLISHED NEIGHBORHOOD! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 car garage, large backyard with sunroom. Open concept family room with brick fireplace and skylights, formal dining area and living area have large windows. FRESHLY PAINTED throughout and NEW CARPET! Close to shopping, dining and entertainment.DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS ONE! ONE PET ONLY- NO LARGE OR AGGRESSIVE BREEDS-$50.00 monthly pet fee applies in addition to the pet deposit - application fee $40.00 per adult 18 and over NON-REFUNDABLE-copy of DL's and 2 months proof of income submitted with each application - renter's insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4809 Wheelock Drive have any available units?
4809 Wheelock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4809 Wheelock Drive have?
Some of 4809 Wheelock Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4809 Wheelock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4809 Wheelock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4809 Wheelock Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4809 Wheelock Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4809 Wheelock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4809 Wheelock Drive offers parking.
Does 4809 Wheelock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4809 Wheelock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4809 Wheelock Drive have a pool?
No, 4809 Wheelock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4809 Wheelock Drive have accessible units?
No, 4809 Wheelock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4809 Wheelock Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4809 Wheelock Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Scenic at River East
999 Scenic Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Kelley at Samuels Avenue
769 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Leuda May Historic
301 West Leuda Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Chaparral
6520 Red Sierra Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Dakota Ridge
6776 Westcreek Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Club at Fossil Creek
3400 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Park West
7251 Crowley Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76134
Magnolia at Mistletoe Heights
2101 W Rosedale St
Fort Worth, TX 76104

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University