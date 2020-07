Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly

Located on the Westside in the history rich development of Bomber Heights. Nestled on a quiet street and an enormous lot this home gives tons of charm and character. This cozy setup has two bedrooms and one bath. This wide open floor plan gives the home a much larger feel. The giant backyard is completely fenced and has a storage shed. It won't last long. No Evictions. Pets on a case by case basis.