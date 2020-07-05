Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated game room

4744 Homelands Way Available 11/01/19 COMING 11/01/19 - Updated 1 story in MEADOW LAKES - Eagle Mt-Saginaw ISD - 1 story in MEADOW LAKES!! Extras include laminate wood floors throughout, 2 faux wood blinds & updated landscaping. Open concept for easy living & entertaining. 4th bedroom is flexible to be office or game room. Nice backyard with low maintenance with still room for pets. Close to parks, Lake Worth, shopping & 820 or 199 for easy access to Metroplex. Single story on low traffic street. Zoned to Eagle MT-Saginaw ISD. Not accepting Housing assistance at this time. Pets are on a case by case basis, with certain breed restrictions. Please call Shelly at 817-991-8704 to schedule a viewing or by email: shelly@blavesco.com



