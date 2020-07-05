All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated October 19 2019 at 11:26 AM

4744 Homelands Way

4744 Homelands Way · No Longer Available
Location

4744 Homelands Way, Fort Worth, TX 76135

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
game room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4744 Homelands Way Available 11/01/19 COMING 11/01/19 - Updated 1 story in MEADOW LAKES - Eagle Mt-Saginaw ISD - 1 story in MEADOW LAKES!! Extras include laminate wood floors throughout, 2 faux wood blinds & updated landscaping. Open concept for easy living & entertaining. 4th bedroom is flexible to be office or game room. Nice backyard with low maintenance with still room for pets. Close to parks, Lake Worth, shopping & 820 or 199 for easy access to Metroplex. Single story on low traffic street. Zoned to Eagle MT-Saginaw ISD. Not accepting Housing assistance at this time. Pets are on a case by case basis, with certain breed restrictions. Please call Shelly at 817-991-8704 to schedule a viewing or by email: shelly@blavesco.com

(RLNE2923784)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4744 Homelands Way have any available units?
4744 Homelands Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4744 Homelands Way have?
Some of 4744 Homelands Way's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4744 Homelands Way currently offering any rent specials?
4744 Homelands Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4744 Homelands Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4744 Homelands Way is pet friendly.
Does 4744 Homelands Way offer parking?
No, 4744 Homelands Way does not offer parking.
Does 4744 Homelands Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4744 Homelands Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4744 Homelands Way have a pool?
No, 4744 Homelands Way does not have a pool.
Does 4744 Homelands Way have accessible units?
No, 4744 Homelands Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4744 Homelands Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4744 Homelands Way does not have units with dishwashers.

