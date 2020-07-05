4724 Spoon Drift Drive

Amenities

This house features 4 bedrooms, 2 livings & 2 dinings. Master has a garden tub, separate shower & excellent closet space. There are 2 air conditioners for comfort & efficiency. Move-in ready with tons of recent updates including new roof,updated carpet and some new interior paint. Kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel range and breakfast bar that is open to living area with wood burning fireplace. This home has solar screens & solar panels allowing the TENANT TO PAY $150 PER MONTH FOR Electricity!

Tenant to pay $150 per month for Electricity with usage of 1 kWh to 3000 kWh in a one month period. Should usuage exceed 3000kWh in a one month time period then tenant shall pay$.10 per kwh overage.