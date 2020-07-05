All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:10 AM

4724 Spoon Drift Drive

4724 Spoon Drift Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4724 Spoon Drift Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76135

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This house features 4 bedrooms, 2 livings & 2 dinings. Master has a garden tub, separate shower & excellent closet space. There are 2 air conditioners for comfort & efficiency. Move-in ready with tons of recent updates including new roof,updated carpet and some new interior paint. Kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel range and breakfast bar that is open to living area with wood burning fireplace. This home has solar screens & solar panels allowing the TENANT TO PAY $150 PER MONTH FOR Electricity!
Tenant to pay $150 per month for Electricity with usage of 1 kWh to 3000 kWh in a one month period. Should usuage exceed 3000kWh in a one month time period then tenant shall pay$.10 per kwh overage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4724 Spoon Drift Drive have any available units?
4724 Spoon Drift Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4724 Spoon Drift Drive have?
Some of 4724 Spoon Drift Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4724 Spoon Drift Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4724 Spoon Drift Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4724 Spoon Drift Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4724 Spoon Drift Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4724 Spoon Drift Drive offer parking?
No, 4724 Spoon Drift Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4724 Spoon Drift Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4724 Spoon Drift Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4724 Spoon Drift Drive have a pool?
No, 4724 Spoon Drift Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4724 Spoon Drift Drive have accessible units?
No, 4724 Spoon Drift Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4724 Spoon Drift Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4724 Spoon Drift Drive has units with dishwashers.

