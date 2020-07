Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely large 2 bedroom one bath upstairs townhome for lease in the heart of Arlington Heights and cultural district. Beautiful hardwood floors, large living area, large formal dining room, huge ktichen with room for full size washer and dryer, updated bathroom, large bedrooms with closets. One car garge comes with unit. Community backyard for pets. Renter responsible for all utilities.