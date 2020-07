Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 2 car garage. Home is in the popular Arlington Heights neighborhood, just west of Dickies Arena. Detached 2 car garage with nice trees in backyard. Home has new carpet in it and does accept some pets. See pictures.