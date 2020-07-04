All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated September 14 2019

4645 Wheatland Dr.

4645 Wheatland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4645 Wheatland Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179

Amenities

dogs allowed
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
GREAT LOCATION!!! Beautiful Home Near Shopping for Lease! MOVE IN SPECIAL!! - MOVE IN SPECIAL!! 1 MONTH FREE RENT IF LEASED BY 9/15/2019. Immaculate home with large living area close to new shopping centers and coming restaurants! IDEAL LOCATION! No carpeting in this home--Laminate flooring and ceramic tile! Renter's insurance is required. Admin fee of $150 due at lease signing, which includes third-party pictorial move in report. Apply & pay online @ c21allianceproperties.com ALL adults 18+ must apply regardless of income.

(RLNE5044564)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4645 Wheatland Dr. have any available units?
4645 Wheatland Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 4645 Wheatland Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4645 Wheatland Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4645 Wheatland Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4645 Wheatland Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 4645 Wheatland Dr. offer parking?
No, 4645 Wheatland Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 4645 Wheatland Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4645 Wheatland Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4645 Wheatland Dr. have a pool?
No, 4645 Wheatland Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 4645 Wheatland Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4645 Wheatland Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4645 Wheatland Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4645 Wheatland Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4645 Wheatland Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4645 Wheatland Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

