4645 Wheatland Dr.

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

GREAT LOCATION!!! Beautiful Home Near Shopping for Lease! MOVE IN SPECIAL!! - MOVE IN SPECIAL!! 1 MONTH FREE RENT IF LEASED BY 9/15/2019. Immaculate home with large living area close to new shopping centers and coming restaurants! IDEAL LOCATION! No carpeting in this home--Laminate flooring and ceramic tile! Renter's insurance is required. Admin fee of $150 due at lease signing, which includes third-party pictorial move in report. Apply & pay online @ c21allianceproperties.com ALL adults 18+ must apply regardless of income.



(RLNE5044564)