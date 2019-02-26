4645 Sleepy Meadows Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful home in a quite established neighborhood and desirable Keller ISD. Home has an open floor plan with huge living area. Kitchen opens to the living room and breakfast area. Large master downstairs with all secondary bedrooms upstairs & second living area. Beautiful designer colors with nice warm wood floors. HOA with pool and play area. House is ready for move-in on August 10th.