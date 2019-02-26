All apartments in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
4645 Sleepy Meadows Drive
Last updated August 19 2019 at 6:38 AM

4645 Sleepy Meadows Drive

4645 Sleepy Meadows Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4645 Sleepy Meadows Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful home in a quite established neighborhood and desirable Keller ISD. Home has an open floor plan with huge living area. Kitchen opens to the living room and breakfast area. Large master downstairs with all secondary bedrooms upstairs & second living area. Beautiful designer colors with nice warm wood floors. HOA with pool and play area. House is ready for move-in on August 10th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4645 Sleepy Meadows Drive have any available units?
4645 Sleepy Meadows Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4645 Sleepy Meadows Drive have?
Some of 4645 Sleepy Meadows Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4645 Sleepy Meadows Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4645 Sleepy Meadows Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4645 Sleepy Meadows Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4645 Sleepy Meadows Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4645 Sleepy Meadows Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4645 Sleepy Meadows Drive offers parking.
Does 4645 Sleepy Meadows Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4645 Sleepy Meadows Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4645 Sleepy Meadows Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4645 Sleepy Meadows Drive has a pool.
Does 4645 Sleepy Meadows Drive have accessible units?
No, 4645 Sleepy Meadows Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4645 Sleepy Meadows Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4645 Sleepy Meadows Drive has units with dishwashers.

