Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4621 Keith Drive
Last updated July 3 2019 at 9:18 PM

4621 Keith Drive

4621 Keith Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4621 Keith Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Vista Meadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Lovely 3 bedroom home in desirable Vista Meadows subdivision. Home in Keller ISD and with in walking distance to award winning Eagle Ridge Elementary. Open floorpan greets you at front door with two nicely sized guest bedrooms and full size bath. Large living area, and open kitchen with shaded covered porch for evening spent outside. Please email agent for link to apply online, $50 app fee for all applicants over the age of 18. It is the responsibility of the Buyer’s Agent to communicate to the Buyer that ALL due diligence duties are the sole obligation of the Buyer, Including square footage, inspections, appraisals, confirm all school district info, and the safety of your clients on the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4621 Keith Drive have any available units?
4621 Keith Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 4621 Keith Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4621 Keith Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4621 Keith Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4621 Keith Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4621 Keith Drive offer parking?
No, 4621 Keith Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4621 Keith Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4621 Keith Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4621 Keith Drive have a pool?
No, 4621 Keith Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4621 Keith Drive have accessible units?
No, 4621 Keith Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4621 Keith Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4621 Keith Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4621 Keith Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4621 Keith Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

