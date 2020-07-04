4621 Keith Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace oven

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities

Lovely 3 bedroom home in desirable Vista Meadows subdivision. Home in Keller ISD and with in walking distance to award winning Eagle Ridge Elementary. Open floorpan greets you at front door with two nicely sized guest bedrooms and full size bath. Large living area, and open kitchen with shaded covered porch for evening spent outside. Please email agent for link to apply online, $50 app fee for all applicants over the age of 18. It is the responsibility of the Buyer’s Agent to communicate to the Buyer that ALL due diligence duties are the sole obligation of the Buyer, Including square footage, inspections, appraisals, confirm all school district info, and the safety of your clients on the property.