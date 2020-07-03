4621 Darla Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access key fob access pet friendly

Cute 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home for rent including french doors leading to a spacious backyard, separated master bedroom, open kitchen and dining area, some smart features including a door keyless touchpad and Nest WiFi Thermostat that allows for wireless change of home temperatures! Freshly painted and hardwood laminate floors in 2018. Full size 2 Car Garage. Dishwasher, refrigerator, and full size washer and dryer in home. One small pet, dog or cat, permitted on case by case basis. Owner occupant has purchased a new home and intends to vacate by 10-25-2019, available for Tenant move in Nov. 1, 2019. Don’t miss out on this one!