Last updated October 10 2019 at 3:05 AM

4621 Darla Drive

4621 Darla Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4621 Darla Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76132
Overton South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
key fob access
pet friendly
Cute 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home for rent including french doors leading to a spacious backyard, separated master bedroom, open kitchen and dining area, some smart features including a door keyless touchpad and Nest WiFi Thermostat that allows for wireless change of home temperatures! Freshly painted and hardwood laminate floors in 2018. Full size 2 Car Garage. Dishwasher, refrigerator, and full size washer and dryer in home. One small pet, dog or cat, permitted on case by case basis. Owner occupant has purchased a new home and intends to vacate by 10-25-2019, available for Tenant move in Nov. 1, 2019. Don’t miss out on this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4621 Darla Drive have any available units?
4621 Darla Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4621 Darla Drive have?
Some of 4621 Darla Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4621 Darla Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4621 Darla Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4621 Darla Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4621 Darla Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4621 Darla Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4621 Darla Drive offers parking.
Does 4621 Darla Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4621 Darla Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4621 Darla Drive have a pool?
No, 4621 Darla Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4621 Darla Drive have accessible units?
No, 4621 Darla Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4621 Darla Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4621 Darla Drive has units with dishwashers.

