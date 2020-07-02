4620 Sleepy Ridge Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage clubhouse game room microwave

Impeccably, maintained home in convenient location to shopping, dining and I-20 as well as I-35! This home is vary spacious, tons of room for the whole family!!! Home offers recent paint, newer flooring and all the appliances...Fridge, washer and Dryer included!!! Kitchen has gas appliances and an island for extra counter top space as well as storage! All bedrooms are located on the second level, along with a huge bonus room that could serve as game room, 3rd living area or entertainment room!

This home won't last long, inquire ASAP!