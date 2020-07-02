All apartments in Fort Worth
4620 Sleepy Ridge Circle

4620 Sleepy Ridge Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4620 Sleepy Ridge Circle, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Candle Ridge West

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
clubhouse
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
garage
Impeccably, maintained home in convenient location to shopping, dining and I-20 as well as I-35! This home is vary spacious, tons of room for the whole family!!! Home offers recent paint, newer flooring and all the appliances...Fridge, washer and Dryer included!!! Kitchen has gas appliances and an island for extra counter top space as well as storage! All bedrooms are located on the second level, along with a huge bonus room that could serve as game room, 3rd living area or entertainment room!
This home won't last long, inquire ASAP!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4620 Sleepy Ridge Circle have any available units?
4620 Sleepy Ridge Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4620 Sleepy Ridge Circle have?
Some of 4620 Sleepy Ridge Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4620 Sleepy Ridge Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4620 Sleepy Ridge Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4620 Sleepy Ridge Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4620 Sleepy Ridge Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4620 Sleepy Ridge Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4620 Sleepy Ridge Circle offers parking.
Does 4620 Sleepy Ridge Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4620 Sleepy Ridge Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4620 Sleepy Ridge Circle have a pool?
No, 4620 Sleepy Ridge Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4620 Sleepy Ridge Circle have accessible units?
No, 4620 Sleepy Ridge Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4620 Sleepy Ridge Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4620 Sleepy Ridge Circle has units with dishwashers.

