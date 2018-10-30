All apartments in Fort Worth
4613 Golden Yarrow Drive
4613 Golden Yarrow Drive

4613 Golden Yarrow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4613 Golden Yarrow Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This gorgeous home in the Keller-Fort Worth area has a spacious open floor plan and is full of extras! This is a full 4 bedroom with an extra room that could be the home office, play room or a formal, all on 1 level. New wood look vinyl floors in the living room, office and down the hallway plus ceramic tile in the entry, kitchen, baths and laundry and new carpet in all of the bedrooms. Ceiling fans and walk-in closets in each bedroom and in the master bath there is a garden tub, separate shower and separate vanities. The kitchen has an island, gas stove, microwave and dishwasher. Nice covered patio and a fenced yard and a sprinkler system for the entire yard. A must see!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4613 Golden Yarrow Drive have any available units?
4613 Golden Yarrow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4613 Golden Yarrow Drive have?
Some of 4613 Golden Yarrow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4613 Golden Yarrow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4613 Golden Yarrow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4613 Golden Yarrow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4613 Golden Yarrow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4613 Golden Yarrow Drive offer parking?
No, 4613 Golden Yarrow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4613 Golden Yarrow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4613 Golden Yarrow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4613 Golden Yarrow Drive have a pool?
No, 4613 Golden Yarrow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4613 Golden Yarrow Drive have accessible units?
No, 4613 Golden Yarrow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4613 Golden Yarrow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4613 Golden Yarrow Drive has units with dishwashers.

