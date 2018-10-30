4613 Golden Yarrow Drive

Amenities

This gorgeous home in the Keller-Fort Worth area has a spacious open floor plan and is full of extras! This is a full 4 bedroom with an extra room that could be the home office, play room or a formal, all on 1 level. New wood look vinyl floors in the living room, office and down the hallway plus ceramic tile in the entry, kitchen, baths and laundry and new carpet in all of the bedrooms. Ceiling fans and walk-in closets in each bedroom and in the master bath there is a garden tub, separate shower and separate vanities. The kitchen has an island, gas stove, microwave and dishwasher. Nice covered patio and a fenced yard and a sprinkler system for the entire yard. A must see!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.