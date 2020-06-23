All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

4609 Ranch View Road, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Overton West

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 2-2-2 is conveniently situated right off Hulen Street with easy access to I-20, I-30, the Chisholm Trail, and the Shops at Clearfork. The spacious remodeled kitchen has new granite countertops, new sink, stove and new tile backsplash. Both bathrooms have new countertops, sinks, and faucets. You will love the spacious feel of the open kitchen-den area and the abundant closet space. Beautiful wood floors throughout. No more yardwork. The landlord maintains it. The oversized garage is an added bonus. All of this in the Tanglewood Elementary area. This home is move-in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4609 Ranch View Road have any available units?
4609 Ranch View Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4609 Ranch View Road have?
Some of 4609 Ranch View Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4609 Ranch View Road currently offering any rent specials?
4609 Ranch View Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4609 Ranch View Road pet-friendly?
No, 4609 Ranch View Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4609 Ranch View Road offer parking?
Yes, 4609 Ranch View Road offers parking.
Does 4609 Ranch View Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4609 Ranch View Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4609 Ranch View Road have a pool?
No, 4609 Ranch View Road does not have a pool.
Does 4609 Ranch View Road have accessible units?
No, 4609 Ranch View Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4609 Ranch View Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4609 Ranch View Road has units with dishwashers.

