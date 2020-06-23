4609 Ranch View Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This 2-2-2 is conveniently situated right off Hulen Street with easy access to I-20, I-30, the Chisholm Trail, and the Shops at Clearfork. The spacious remodeled kitchen has new granite countertops, new sink, stove and new tile backsplash. Both bathrooms have new countertops, sinks, and faucets. You will love the spacious feel of the open kitchen-den area and the abundant closet space. Beautiful wood floors throughout. No more yardwork. The landlord maintains it. The oversized garage is an added bonus. All of this in the Tanglewood Elementary area. This home is move-in ready!