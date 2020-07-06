All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated October 21 2019 at 2:56 PM

4609 Buffalo Bend Place

4609 Buffalo Bend Place · No Longer Available
Location

4609 Buffalo Bend Place, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Park Glen

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large formal dining room with laminate flooring. Living room with fireplace and sofas included as an option. Kitchen includes large stainless steel refrigerator and updated, stainless steel dishwasher. Kitchen also features another breakfast dining area. Big master suite with vaulted ceilings, oversized bathtub, and large walk-in closet. Appliance room features updated washer and dryer included with property. Second living area on second level. Bedroom set in guest bedroom also included as an option if desired. Private backyard with multiple trees and shrubs and privacy fence. Yard care included in lease! Great location provides quick access to I-35W, I-820, and neighborhood backs up to Arcadia Park and Trails!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4609 Buffalo Bend Place have any available units?
4609 Buffalo Bend Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4609 Buffalo Bend Place have?
Some of 4609 Buffalo Bend Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4609 Buffalo Bend Place currently offering any rent specials?
4609 Buffalo Bend Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4609 Buffalo Bend Place pet-friendly?
No, 4609 Buffalo Bend Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4609 Buffalo Bend Place offer parking?
Yes, 4609 Buffalo Bend Place offers parking.
Does 4609 Buffalo Bend Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4609 Buffalo Bend Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4609 Buffalo Bend Place have a pool?
No, 4609 Buffalo Bend Place does not have a pool.
Does 4609 Buffalo Bend Place have accessible units?
No, 4609 Buffalo Bend Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4609 Buffalo Bend Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4609 Buffalo Bend Place has units with dishwashers.

