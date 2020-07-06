4609 Buffalo Bend Place

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Large formal dining room with laminate flooring. Living room with fireplace and sofas included as an option. Kitchen includes large stainless steel refrigerator and updated, stainless steel dishwasher. Kitchen also features another breakfast dining area. Big master suite with vaulted ceilings, oversized bathtub, and large walk-in closet. Appliance room features updated washer and dryer included with property. Second living area on second level. Bedroom set in guest bedroom also included as an option if desired. Private backyard with multiple trees and shrubs and privacy fence. Yard care included in lease! Great location provides quick access to I-35W, I-820, and neighborhood backs up to Arcadia Park and Trails!