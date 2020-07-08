All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4608 Reed Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4608 Reed Street
Last updated April 19 2020 at 9:07 AM

4608 Reed Street

4608 Reed Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4608 Reed Street, Fort Worth, TX 76119

Amenities

oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Lovely home with all new floors and fresh paint. Perfect for a growing family with large back yard. This house wont last long, come and take a look.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4608 Reed Street have any available units?
4608 Reed Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 4608 Reed Street currently offering any rent specials?
4608 Reed Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4608 Reed Street pet-friendly?
No, 4608 Reed Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4608 Reed Street offer parking?
No, 4608 Reed Street does not offer parking.
Does 4608 Reed Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4608 Reed Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4608 Reed Street have a pool?
No, 4608 Reed Street does not have a pool.
Does 4608 Reed Street have accessible units?
No, 4608 Reed Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4608 Reed Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4608 Reed Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4608 Reed Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4608 Reed Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lofts at West 7th
929 Norwood St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Asher
807 The Heights Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Davis
4328 Centreport Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Arbors on Oakmont
6000 Oakmont Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Chisholm
7354 Harris Parkway
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Junction Crossing
10001 North Freeway
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff
520 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Monticello Oaks Townhomes
150 Boland St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University