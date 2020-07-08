Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4608 Reed Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4608 Reed Street
Last updated April 19 2020 at 9:07 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4608 Reed Street
4608 Reed Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
4608 Reed Street, Fort Worth, TX 76119
Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Lovely home with all new floors and fresh paint. Perfect for a growing family with large back yard. This house wont last long, come and take a look.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4608 Reed Street have any available units?
4608 Reed Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 4608 Reed Street currently offering any rent specials?
4608 Reed Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4608 Reed Street pet-friendly?
No, 4608 Reed Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 4608 Reed Street offer parking?
No, 4608 Reed Street does not offer parking.
Does 4608 Reed Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4608 Reed Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4608 Reed Street have a pool?
No, 4608 Reed Street does not have a pool.
Does 4608 Reed Street have accessible units?
No, 4608 Reed Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4608 Reed Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4608 Reed Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4608 Reed Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4608 Reed Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Lofts at West 7th
929 Norwood St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Asher
807 The Heights Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Davis
4328 Centreport Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Arbors on Oakmont
6000 Oakmont Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Chisholm
7354 Harris Parkway
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Junction Crossing
10001 North Freeway
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff
520 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Monticello Oaks Townhomes
150 Boland St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Similar Pages
Fort Worth 1 Bedrooms
Fort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Fort Worth
City View
Centre Port Business Park
Fairway Bend
Harmony Hills
Woodhaven
Overton South
Scenic Bluff
Apartments Near Colleges
Tarrant County College District
Texas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science Center
Texas Wesleyan University
Amberton University