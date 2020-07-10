4607 Ranch View

Amenities

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! A quiet street minutes from TCU, Trinity Trails and Clear Fork shopping and dining. Highly coveted Fort Worth schools including Tanglewood Elementary. Super spacious floorplan that has been COMPLETELY remodeled. Newly installed flooring and fresh paint throughout. You will FALL IN LOVE with the updated bathrooms. Completed gutted and redone with granite countertops, new plumbing fixtures, walk-in showers and adorable penny tile. The updated kitchen features painted cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a decorative backsplash. This home has Mid-century flair in a GREAT LOCATION. You will love the wide-open spaces and storage space. Call today for a showing!