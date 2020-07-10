All apartments in Fort Worth
4607 Ranch View

4607 Ranch View Rd · No Longer Available
Location

4607 Ranch View Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Overton West

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! A quiet street minutes from TCU, Trinity Trails and Clear Fork shopping and dining. Highly coveted Fort Worth schools including Tanglewood Elementary. Super spacious floorplan that has been COMPLETELY remodeled. Newly installed flooring and fresh paint throughout. You will FALL IN LOVE with the updated bathrooms. Completed gutted and redone with granite countertops, new plumbing fixtures, walk-in showers and adorable penny tile. The updated kitchen features painted cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a decorative backsplash. This home has Mid-century flair in a GREAT LOCATION. You will love the wide-open spaces and storage space. Call today for a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4607 Ranch View have any available units?
4607 Ranch View doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4607 Ranch View have?
Some of 4607 Ranch View's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4607 Ranch View currently offering any rent specials?
4607 Ranch View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4607 Ranch View pet-friendly?
No, 4607 Ranch View is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4607 Ranch View offer parking?
No, 4607 Ranch View does not offer parking.
Does 4607 Ranch View have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4607 Ranch View does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4607 Ranch View have a pool?
No, 4607 Ranch View does not have a pool.
Does 4607 Ranch View have accessible units?
No, 4607 Ranch View does not have accessible units.
Does 4607 Ranch View have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4607 Ranch View has units with dishwashers.

