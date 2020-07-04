All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4545 High Cotton Tr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4545 High Cotton Tr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4545 High Cotton Tr

4545 High Cotton Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4545 High Cotton Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76179

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This roomy 3 bedroom home in the Glen Mills Village area of Saginaw features a spacious open living area, large kitchen with walk in pantry and an oversized dining area. The spacious master suite features an attached bathroom with walk in closet. The secondary bedrooms are also roomy as is the guest bathroom. The home features covered front and back porches and is located close to shopping and Saginaw schools. 1 pet allowed, 50lbs or smaller with a $400 pet deposit.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4545 High Cotton Tr have any available units?
4545 High Cotton Tr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 4545 High Cotton Tr currently offering any rent specials?
4545 High Cotton Tr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4545 High Cotton Tr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4545 High Cotton Tr is pet friendly.
Does 4545 High Cotton Tr offer parking?
No, 4545 High Cotton Tr does not offer parking.
Does 4545 High Cotton Tr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4545 High Cotton Tr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4545 High Cotton Tr have a pool?
No, 4545 High Cotton Tr does not have a pool.
Does 4545 High Cotton Tr have accessible units?
No, 4545 High Cotton Tr does not have accessible units.
Does 4545 High Cotton Tr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4545 High Cotton Tr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4545 High Cotton Tr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4545 High Cotton Tr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Republic Park Vista
8625 Ray White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Laurel by Cortland
7000 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Place at Westover Hills
6200 Pershing Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Atlantic Station
2650 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76131
Trinity Meadows
4633 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Cortland Fossil Creek
6101 N Riverside Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The View of Fort Worth
1852 E Northside Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76106
The Landing
4200 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University