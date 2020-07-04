4545 High Cotton Tr

Amenities

This roomy 3 bedroom home in the Glen Mills Village area of Saginaw features a spacious open living area, large kitchen with walk in pantry and an oversized dining area. The spacious master suite features an attached bathroom with walk in closet. The secondary bedrooms are also roomy as is the guest bathroom. The home features covered front and back porches and is located close to shopping and Saginaw schools. 1 pet allowed, 50lbs or smaller with a $400 pet deposit.

