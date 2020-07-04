All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 1 2019 at 10:39 PM

4525 Hounds Tail Lane

4525 Hounds Tail Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4525 Hounds Tail Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Timberland

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
MOVE-IN READY AND SPARKLING CLEAN! Gorgeous open floor plan with designer colors. Master is down with ensuite bath. Granite with tile backsplash in kitchen and granite countertops in master bath. 3 living areas and 2 dining areas. Heated and cooled professional built sunroom on rear. New carpeting, paint and light fixtures. Lots of crown molding. Master bath has dual sinks. Ceramic tile in all wet areas.. No pets preferred but will consider on case-by-case basis. Minimum 2 year initial lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4525 Hounds Tail Lane have any available units?
4525 Hounds Tail Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4525 Hounds Tail Lane have?
Some of 4525 Hounds Tail Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4525 Hounds Tail Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4525 Hounds Tail Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4525 Hounds Tail Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4525 Hounds Tail Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4525 Hounds Tail Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4525 Hounds Tail Lane offers parking.
Does 4525 Hounds Tail Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4525 Hounds Tail Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4525 Hounds Tail Lane have a pool?
No, 4525 Hounds Tail Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4525 Hounds Tail Lane have accessible units?
No, 4525 Hounds Tail Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4525 Hounds Tail Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4525 Hounds Tail Lane has units with dishwashers.

