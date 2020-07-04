4525 Hounds Tail Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

MOVE-IN READY AND SPARKLING CLEAN! Gorgeous open floor plan with designer colors. Master is down with ensuite bath. Granite with tile backsplash in kitchen and granite countertops in master bath. 3 living areas and 2 dining areas. Heated and cooled professional built sunroom on rear. New carpeting, paint and light fixtures. Lots of crown molding. Master bath has dual sinks. Ceramic tile in all wet areas.. No pets preferred but will consider on case-by-case basis. Minimum 2 year initial lease.