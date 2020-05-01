All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

4525 Ebbtide Court, Fort Worth, TX 76135

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
When you visit this quiet cul de sac, the words close knit community envelope you! This well maintained half duplex is absolutely perfect for families, retirees and singles who enjoy a large, fenced backyard, easy access to highways, dining, schools, recreation and so much more! A soft, seamless color palette and wood look flooring throughout, allow you to move in and immediately make this space YOUR HOME! Owner request credit score of 620 or higher. DO NOT SUBMIT APPLICATIONS TO RENTAL BEAST, THEY ARE NOT APPROVED PLATFORM BY OWNER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4525 Ebbtide Court have any available units?
4525 Ebbtide Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4525 Ebbtide Court have?
Some of 4525 Ebbtide Court's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4525 Ebbtide Court currently offering any rent specials?
4525 Ebbtide Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4525 Ebbtide Court pet-friendly?
No, 4525 Ebbtide Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4525 Ebbtide Court offer parking?
Yes, 4525 Ebbtide Court offers parking.
Does 4525 Ebbtide Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4525 Ebbtide Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4525 Ebbtide Court have a pool?
No, 4525 Ebbtide Court does not have a pool.
Does 4525 Ebbtide Court have accessible units?
No, 4525 Ebbtide Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4525 Ebbtide Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4525 Ebbtide Court does not have units with dishwashers.

