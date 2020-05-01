4525 Ebbtide Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

When you visit this quiet cul de sac, the words close knit community envelope you! This well maintained half duplex is absolutely perfect for families, retirees and singles who enjoy a large, fenced backyard, easy access to highways, dining, schools, recreation and so much more! A soft, seamless color palette and wood look flooring throughout, allow you to move in and immediately make this space YOUR HOME! Owner request credit score of 620 or higher. DO NOT SUBMIT APPLICATIONS TO RENTAL BEAST, THEY ARE NOT APPROVED PLATFORM BY OWNER.