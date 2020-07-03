4524 Jaylin Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Spacious 4-bedroom home with open living-dining and lots of natural light. Kitchen features breakfast bar and large

eat-in area. Downstairs master has large walk-in closet, double sinks, separate tub and shower. Three large secondary bedrooms are up, together with spacious open living area and full bath with double sinks.

Covered patio overlooks backyard. KELLER ISD. Community includes pools, playground and park. Owner pays HOA. Information herein is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant or tenant's agent to verify schools and room measurements.