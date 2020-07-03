All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 21 2019 at 9:26 PM

4524 Jaylin Street

4524 Jaylin Street · No Longer Available
Location

4524 Jaylin Street, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Vista Meadows North

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Spacious 4-bedroom home with open living-dining and lots of natural light. Kitchen features breakfast bar and large
eat-in area. Downstairs master has large walk-in closet, double sinks, separate tub and shower. Three large secondary bedrooms are up, together with spacious open living area and full bath with double sinks.
Covered patio overlooks backyard. KELLER ISD. Community includes pools, playground and park. Owner pays HOA. Information herein is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant or tenant's agent to verify schools and room measurements.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

