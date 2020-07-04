4520 Hounds Tail Lane

Amenities

MOVE IN READY AND SPARKLING CLEAN. This home features 4 bedrooms in the acclaimed Keller ISD. 2 living areas. Ceramic tile in all wet areas. Oil Ribbed Bronze fans and light fixtures. Granite counters with new fixtures in kitchen and both baths. Tile back splash in kitchen. Wood floors in living areas and kitchen. Lots of crown molding! Master has walk in closet. Large eat-in kitchen. Master bath has dual sinks. Refrigerator included. Bring your most discriminating clients. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis. 2 year initial lease required.