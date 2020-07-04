4520 Hounds Tail Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Timberland
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
MOVE IN READY AND SPARKLING CLEAN. This home features 4 bedrooms in the acclaimed Keller ISD. 2 living areas. Ceramic tile in all wet areas. Oil Ribbed Bronze fans and light fixtures. Granite counters with new fixtures in kitchen and both baths. Tile back splash in kitchen. Wood floors in living areas and kitchen. Lots of crown molding! Master has walk in closet. Large eat-in kitchen. Master bath has dual sinks. Refrigerator included. Bring your most discriminating clients. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis. 2 year initial lease required.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
