All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4520 Hounds Tail Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4520 Hounds Tail Lane
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:01 PM

4520 Hounds Tail Lane

4520 Hounds Tail Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4520 Hounds Tail Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Timberland

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
MOVE IN READY AND SPARKLING CLEAN. This home features 4 bedrooms in the acclaimed Keller ISD. 2 living areas. Ceramic tile in all wet areas. Oil Ribbed Bronze fans and light fixtures. Granite counters with new fixtures in kitchen and both baths. Tile back splash in kitchen. Wood floors in living areas and kitchen. Lots of crown molding! Master has walk in closet. Large eat-in kitchen. Master bath has dual sinks. Refrigerator included. Bring your most discriminating clients. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis. 2 year initial lease required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4520 Hounds Tail Lane have any available units?
4520 Hounds Tail Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4520 Hounds Tail Lane have?
Some of 4520 Hounds Tail Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4520 Hounds Tail Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4520 Hounds Tail Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4520 Hounds Tail Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4520 Hounds Tail Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4520 Hounds Tail Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4520 Hounds Tail Lane offers parking.
Does 4520 Hounds Tail Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4520 Hounds Tail Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4520 Hounds Tail Lane have a pool?
No, 4520 Hounds Tail Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4520 Hounds Tail Lane have accessible units?
No, 4520 Hounds Tail Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4520 Hounds Tail Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4520 Hounds Tail Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Scenic at River East
999 Scenic Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Magnolia Lofts on Vickery
801 W Vickery Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Coventry At Cityview
5200 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Bridge Hollow Apartment Homes
5801 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Junction Crossing
10001 North Freeway
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Trails at Summer Creek
9069 Summer Creek Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76123
Marine Creek Apartments
4500 Marine Creek Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76106
The Retreat at River Ranch
4850 River Ranch Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University