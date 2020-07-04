4516 Dragonfly Way

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/904256?source=marketing

Bright and spacious home with open floor plan and split bedrooms, beautiful finish out throughout! Keller ISD. Small Pets allowed after approval. Limit 2, $250 non refundable pet fee per pet. Application fee $60 per each applicant 18 or older. Administrative fee $125.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.