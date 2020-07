Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage new construction

One Story home in quite neighborhood and award Keller school. Open floor plan with huge living area, nook, and kitchen with SS appliances, granite counter top. Tile floor from entry, hall way, kitchen, and bath rooms. Split bedrooms, study with French door by entry. Good size backyard with cover patio. House is ready for quick move in on Nov 1st, Landlord pay HOA Fee