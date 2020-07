Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Super nice duplex with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Wood floors living room, hall and one bedroom. Large family room with wood burning fireplace. Kitchen has lots of counter and cabinet space and a large breakfast area. Fenced backyard with pretty landscaping. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit.