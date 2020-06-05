4500 Westridge Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool courtyard

Great Mid Century split level townhome. Polished concrete floors in the LR open to an updated kitchen. Floor to ceiling glass doors in the LR open onto private courtyard with iron security gate. 2nd bedroom patio looks out to the pool and has under stair storage. Just pull the shelves out and there is a big storage space there. 2 full updated baths with a separate utility room. Light and bright lock & leave home!