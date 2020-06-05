All apartments in Fort Worth
4500 Westridge Avenue

Location

4500 Westridge Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Ridglea Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
Great Mid Century split level townhome. Polished concrete floors in the LR open to an updated kitchen. Floor to ceiling glass doors in the LR open onto private courtyard with iron security gate. 2nd bedroom patio looks out to the pool and has under stair storage. Just pull the shelves out and there is a big storage space there. 2 full updated baths with a separate utility room. Light and bright lock & leave home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4500 Westridge Avenue have any available units?
4500 Westridge Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4500 Westridge Avenue have?
Some of 4500 Westridge Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4500 Westridge Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4500 Westridge Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4500 Westridge Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4500 Westridge Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4500 Westridge Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4500 Westridge Avenue offers parking.
Does 4500 Westridge Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4500 Westridge Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4500 Westridge Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4500 Westridge Avenue has a pool.
Does 4500 Westridge Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4500 Westridge Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4500 Westridge Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4500 Westridge Avenue has units with dishwashers.

