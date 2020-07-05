All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4337 Twinleaf Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4337 Twinleaf Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4337 Twinleaf Drive

4337 Twinleaf Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4337 Twinleaf Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76036
Rosemary Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d6ca47a09b ----
Incredible property with hand scraped hardwood floors. Spacious kitchen with granite and decorative lighting. Beautiful vaulted ceilings with two masters one up and one down. To schedule a viewing, call our automated system at 817-241-2560 or the office (817) 567-2500.

Security Deposit: $2,200

Pet Fee: $300 NRF pet fee for the first pet, and $150.00 NRF for the 2nd due at lease signing. $25 monthly pet fee per animal.
Admin. Fee: $300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4337 Twinleaf Drive have any available units?
4337 Twinleaf Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4337 Twinleaf Drive have?
Some of 4337 Twinleaf Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4337 Twinleaf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4337 Twinleaf Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4337 Twinleaf Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4337 Twinleaf Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4337 Twinleaf Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4337 Twinleaf Drive offers parking.
Does 4337 Twinleaf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4337 Twinleaf Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4337 Twinleaf Drive have a pool?
No, 4337 Twinleaf Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4337 Twinleaf Drive have accessible units?
No, 4337 Twinleaf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4337 Twinleaf Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4337 Twinleaf Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oxford at Lake Worth
1501 Westpark View Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76108
The Laurel by Cortland
7000 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Marine Park Apartments
3144 NW 33rd St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Sorrento Apartments
5800 Sandshell Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Atlantic Station
2650 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76131
The Ranch at Fossil Creek
5350 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Westhouse
11325 Park Vista Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Normandale Place & Emerald Hills
8950 N Normandale St
Fort Worth, TX 76116

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University