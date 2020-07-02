All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4320 Mountain Crest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4320 Mountain Crest Drive
Last updated July 5 2019 at 1:40 AM

4320 Mountain Crest Drive

4320 Mountain Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4320 Mountain Crest Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Hulen Springs Meadow

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
GREAT HOME! This spacious single story brick home has an open floor plan with a large kitchen opens to large living and breakfast areas. Fresh installed beautiful laminated wood floor throughout. NO CARPET at all. The upgraded kitchen has beautiful granite countertops, stainless steel appliance, gas stove, breakfast bar, and a special kitchen desk. A separated formal dining area. Master bath has a double vanity, separate shower, garden tub, and two walk-in closets. Front yard has beautiful flower beds, good size backyard, community pool & playground, and sidewalk. Move in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4320 Mountain Crest Drive have any available units?
4320 Mountain Crest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4320 Mountain Crest Drive have?
Some of 4320 Mountain Crest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4320 Mountain Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4320 Mountain Crest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4320 Mountain Crest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4320 Mountain Crest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4320 Mountain Crest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4320 Mountain Crest Drive offers parking.
Does 4320 Mountain Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4320 Mountain Crest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4320 Mountain Crest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4320 Mountain Crest Drive has a pool.
Does 4320 Mountain Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 4320 Mountain Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4320 Mountain Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4320 Mountain Crest Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kelley at Samuels Avenue
769 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Hulen Gardens
7415 Tallow Wind Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Ascent
6303 Shady Oaks Manor Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76135
Coventry At Cityview
5200 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Tuscany
1401 Morrison Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Marine Creek Apartments
4500 Marine Creek Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Cityscape Arts
301 Nichols Street
Fort Worth, TX 76102
35 West at Champions Circle
3650 Outlet Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University