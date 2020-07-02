4320 Mountain Crest Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

GREAT HOME! This spacious single story brick home has an open floor plan with a large kitchen opens to large living and breakfast areas. Fresh installed beautiful laminated wood floor throughout. NO CARPET at all. The upgraded kitchen has beautiful granite countertops, stainless steel appliance, gas stove, breakfast bar, and a special kitchen desk. A separated formal dining area. Master bath has a double vanity, separate shower, garden tub, and two walk-in closets. Front yard has beautiful flower beds, good size backyard, community pool & playground, and sidewalk. Move in ready.