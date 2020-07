Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Very nice two story townhouse. Property offers galley kitchen, full size laundry, wood burning fireplace,wood plank floors. The master is located upstairs with private bath vanity and walk in closet. The 2nd floor offers a separate loft area, Ceiling fans throughout, central heat & air. The property offers rear entry drive with a 2 car garage & fenced yard.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.