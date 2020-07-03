All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 14 2019 at 2:29 AM

4304 Tranquility Drive

4304 Tranquility Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4304 Tranquility Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Nice 4 bedroom, 2.1 bath, 2 car garage brick home located in quite neighborhood, with seek-after Keller ISD, especially top rating Better Perot Elementary School. Downstairs, formal dining, breakfast, family room and master bedroom and master bath, plus half bath with extra storage space under stairways. Upstairs, there are 3 bedrooms with one closet large enough to be study room (with window), full bath room, a game room in the center, separated AC control panel. Large laundry utility room near garage. Spacious and flat back yard with patio.
ALL floors downstairs (except wet area) has just been upgraded with new laminated wood floor (not showing in photo yet).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4304 Tranquility Drive have any available units?
4304 Tranquility Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4304 Tranquility Drive have?
Some of 4304 Tranquility Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4304 Tranquility Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4304 Tranquility Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4304 Tranquility Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4304 Tranquility Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4304 Tranquility Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4304 Tranquility Drive offers parking.
Does 4304 Tranquility Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4304 Tranquility Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4304 Tranquility Drive have a pool?
No, 4304 Tranquility Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4304 Tranquility Drive have accessible units?
No, 4304 Tranquility Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4304 Tranquility Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4304 Tranquility Drive has units with dishwashers.

