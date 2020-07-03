4304 Tranquility Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Nice 4 bedroom, 2.1 bath, 2 car garage brick home located in quite neighborhood, with seek-after Keller ISD, especially top rating Better Perot Elementary School. Downstairs, formal dining, breakfast, family room and master bedroom and master bath, plus half bath with extra storage space under stairways. Upstairs, there are 3 bedrooms with one closet large enough to be study room (with window), full bath room, a game room in the center, separated AC control panel. Large laundry utility room near garage. Spacious and flat back yard with patio.

ALL floors downstairs (except wet area) has just been upgraded with new laminated wood floor (not showing in photo yet).