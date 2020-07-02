All apartments in Fort Worth
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4216 Toledo Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4216 Toledo Avenue

4216 Toledo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4216 Toledo Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Wedgwood South

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
parking
garage
Spacious 4 bedroom home in Wedgwood with huge rooms & lots of space! Formal living and dining areas off entry. Large living area features wet bar, floor to ceiling fireplace & built-ins. Nice kitchen has granite counter tops, double oven, stainless steel sink, full pantry, breakfast bar & plenty of cabinet space. 4th bedroom with full bath off utility makes great guest room or office area. Master has door to covered patio. Master bath boasts separate tub & shower, His and Hers vanities plus walk-in closets. Big backyard has plenty of room for play. Additional features: cedar closet, attic space for storage & new shower in the mother-in-law suite. Rear entry garage & electric gate. Sprinkler & security systems.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 4216 Toledo Avenue have any available units?
4216 Toledo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4216 Toledo Avenue have?
Some of 4216 Toledo Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4216 Toledo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4216 Toledo Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4216 Toledo Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4216 Toledo Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4216 Toledo Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4216 Toledo Avenue offers parking.
Does 4216 Toledo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4216 Toledo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4216 Toledo Avenue have a pool?
No, 4216 Toledo Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4216 Toledo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4216 Toledo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4216 Toledo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4216 Toledo Avenue has units with dishwashers.

