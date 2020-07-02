4216 Toledo Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 4 bedroom home in Wedgwood with huge rooms & lots of space! Formal living and dining areas off entry. Large living area features wet bar, floor to ceiling fireplace & built-ins. Nice kitchen has granite counter tops, double oven, stainless steel sink, full pantry, breakfast bar & plenty of cabinet space. 4th bedroom with full bath off utility makes great guest room or office area. Master has door to covered patio. Master bath boasts separate tub & shower, His and Hers vanities plus walk-in closets. Big backyard has plenty of room for play. Additional features: cedar closet, attic space for storage & new shower in the mother-in-law suite. Rear entry garage & electric gate. Sprinkler & security systems.