4216 Summersweet Lane

Amenities

pet friendly fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great home in new subdivision. Large living room with wood burning fireplace and walls of windows. Open living to kitchen with split bedroom arrangement. Kitchen with breakfast bar, nice backsplash and black appliances. Master bathroom has double vanity, garden tub and separate shower.



Near Bess Race Elementary, S High Crowley Intermediate & Crowley High Schools.



Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.



Rental Zebra

info@rentalzebra.com

lindsay@rentalzebra.com

www.rentalzebra.com

(888) 851-6583



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,475, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,175, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.