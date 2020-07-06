All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 13 2019 at 1:28 PM

4216 Summersweet Lane

4216 Summersweet Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4216 Summersweet Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76036
Rosemary Ridge

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great home in new subdivision. Large living room with wood burning fireplace and walls of windows. Open living to kitchen with split bedroom arrangement. Kitchen with breakfast bar, nice backsplash and black appliances. Master bathroom has double vanity, garden tub and separate shower.

Near Bess Race Elementary, S High Crowley Intermediate & Crowley High Schools.

Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.

Rental Zebra
info@rentalzebra.com
lindsay@rentalzebra.com
www.rentalzebra.com
(888) 851-6583

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,475, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,175, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4216 Summersweet Lane have any available units?
4216 Summersweet Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 4216 Summersweet Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4216 Summersweet Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4216 Summersweet Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4216 Summersweet Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4216 Summersweet Lane offer parking?
No, 4216 Summersweet Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4216 Summersweet Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4216 Summersweet Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4216 Summersweet Lane have a pool?
No, 4216 Summersweet Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4216 Summersweet Lane have accessible units?
No, 4216 Summersweet Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4216 Summersweet Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4216 Summersweet Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4216 Summersweet Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4216 Summersweet Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

