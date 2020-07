Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Owner accepts vouchers.

Nicely updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom in Fort Worth. This home features fresh paint, new flooring, updated bathrooms, and a nice floor plan that includes 2nd living area with fireplace.

This is a pet friendly home with $25/month "pet rent". Total household income must be at least 3x rent (or current voucher). No felonies/evictions for 10 years.