Last updated January 27 2020 at 3:06 PM

4160 Jenny Lake Trail

4160 Jenny Lake Trail · No Longer Available
Location

4160 Jenny Lake Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Arcadia Park Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This light and bright expansive home has ample space! The luxurious entertainers kitchen with 3CM granite counter tops, custom glass back splash and plenty of cabinets and work space is open to the dining and family room with a large island. Huge walk in pantry with expansive shelving for all of your storage needs. Through out the home you will find 3 living spaces, custom shelving, large closets, jetted tub in the master bath, remote control ceiling fans, hard surface flooring through the entire downstairs, master bedroom and all family rooms. Master bedroom has attached space for a study or sitting area. Enjoy the outdoors on the wrap around front porch or on the patio in the large fenced in back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4160 Jenny Lake Trail have any available units?
4160 Jenny Lake Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4160 Jenny Lake Trail have?
Some of 4160 Jenny Lake Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4160 Jenny Lake Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4160 Jenny Lake Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4160 Jenny Lake Trail pet-friendly?
No, 4160 Jenny Lake Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4160 Jenny Lake Trail offer parking?
Yes, 4160 Jenny Lake Trail offers parking.
Does 4160 Jenny Lake Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4160 Jenny Lake Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4160 Jenny Lake Trail have a pool?
No, 4160 Jenny Lake Trail does not have a pool.
Does 4160 Jenny Lake Trail have accessible units?
No, 4160 Jenny Lake Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4160 Jenny Lake Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4160 Jenny Lake Trail has units with dishwashers.

