4160 Jenny Lake Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This light and bright expansive home has ample space! The luxurious entertainers kitchen with 3CM granite counter tops, custom glass back splash and plenty of cabinets and work space is open to the dining and family room with a large island. Huge walk in pantry with expansive shelving for all of your storage needs. Through out the home you will find 3 living spaces, custom shelving, large closets, jetted tub in the master bath, remote control ceiling fans, hard surface flooring through the entire downstairs, master bedroom and all family rooms. Master bedroom has attached space for a study or sitting area. Enjoy the outdoors on the wrap around front porch or on the patio in the large fenced in back yard.