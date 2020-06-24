All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated December 4 2019 at 3:11 AM

4133 Heritage Way Drive

4133 Heritage Way Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4133 Heritage Way Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
game room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
Extremely well maintained 3 bed 2 bath home located in the Keller I.S.D. This home features a huge living area with fireplace, large dining and breakfast area, huge kitchen with lots of cabinets, lighting and beautiful back splash, master down has large bathroom with separate tub and shower, upstairs features the two other over-sized bedrooms and also a large game room. Home sits on a cul-de-sac with a huge fenced backyard and covered patio. Home comes with a storage building. Home has new carpet throughout and new paint.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4133 Heritage Way Drive have any available units?
4133 Heritage Way Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4133 Heritage Way Drive have?
Some of 4133 Heritage Way Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4133 Heritage Way Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4133 Heritage Way Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4133 Heritage Way Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4133 Heritage Way Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4133 Heritage Way Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4133 Heritage Way Drive offers parking.
Does 4133 Heritage Way Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4133 Heritage Way Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4133 Heritage Way Drive have a pool?
No, 4133 Heritage Way Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4133 Heritage Way Drive have accessible units?
No, 4133 Heritage Way Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4133 Heritage Way Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4133 Heritage Way Drive has units with dishwashers.

