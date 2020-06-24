4133 Heritage Way Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace game room carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking

Extremely well maintained 3 bed 2 bath home located in the Keller I.S.D. This home features a huge living area with fireplace, large dining and breakfast area, huge kitchen with lots of cabinets, lighting and beautiful back splash, master down has large bathroom with separate tub and shower, upstairs features the two other over-sized bedrooms and also a large game room. Home sits on a cul-de-sac with a huge fenced backyard and covered patio. Home comes with a storage building. Home has new carpet throughout and new paint.