Last updated September 16 2019 at 7:08 PM

4124 Stone Hollow Way

4124 Stone Hollow Way · No Longer Available
Location

4124 Stone Hollow Way, Fort Worth, TX 76040
Stone Hollow

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
GREAT location in the heart of the Metroplex, located close to American Airlines Headquarters, just minutes from DFW Airport, with easy access to HWY 360 and HWY 183.

Well maintained, freshly painted, move-in ready!

Bright and open, with split floor plan. 3 BR 2BA. Master bedroom has 2 closets, one in the master, one in the master bath. Soaking tub. Dual sinks. Separate shower and toilet room.

Washer and dryer hookups in separate utility room.

$1750 per month. $1750 Security Deposit. 2 smaller pets ok. Pet deposit fee $300 (per pet). Pet rent as applicable. $20 monthly preventative maintenance fee. $55 application fee per tenant 18+

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4124 Stone Hollow Way have any available units?
4124 Stone Hollow Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4124 Stone Hollow Way have?
Some of 4124 Stone Hollow Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4124 Stone Hollow Way currently offering any rent specials?
4124 Stone Hollow Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4124 Stone Hollow Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4124 Stone Hollow Way is pet friendly.
Does 4124 Stone Hollow Way offer parking?
Yes, 4124 Stone Hollow Way offers parking.
Does 4124 Stone Hollow Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4124 Stone Hollow Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4124 Stone Hollow Way have a pool?
No, 4124 Stone Hollow Way does not have a pool.
Does 4124 Stone Hollow Way have accessible units?
No, 4124 Stone Hollow Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4124 Stone Hollow Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4124 Stone Hollow Way has units with dishwashers.

