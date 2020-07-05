4124 Stone Hollow Way

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

GREAT location in the heart of the Metroplex, located close to American Airlines Headquarters, just minutes from DFW Airport, with easy access to HWY 360 and HWY 183.



Well maintained, freshly painted, move-in ready!



Bright and open, with split floor plan. 3 BR 2BA. Master bedroom has 2 closets, one in the master, one in the master bath. Soaking tub. Dual sinks. Separate shower and toilet room.



Washer and dryer hookups in separate utility room.



$1750 per month. $1750 Security Deposit. 2 smaller pets ok. Pet deposit fee $300 (per pet). Pet rent as applicable. $20 monthly preventative maintenance fee. $55 application fee per tenant 18+