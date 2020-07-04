All apartments in Fort Worth
4120 Mantis Street
Last updated February 6 2020 at 12:22 PM

4120 Mantis Street

4120 Mantis Street
Location

4120 Mantis Street, Fort Worth, TX 76106
Caballito del Mar

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Hard Flooring Throughout! - Great 3 bedroom 2 bath in Lake Worth area. Kids attend Lake Worth ISD. Home is bright and open with lots of windows and open floor plan. Kitchen has newer appliances with a built in microwave and nice center island. Master bath has dual vanities. Small yard great for child or pet play area. Vacant and move in ready.

(RLNE4776704)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4120 Mantis Street have any available units?
4120 Mantis Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4120 Mantis Street have?
Some of 4120 Mantis Street's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4120 Mantis Street currently offering any rent specials?
4120 Mantis Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4120 Mantis Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4120 Mantis Street is pet friendly.
Does 4120 Mantis Street offer parking?
No, 4120 Mantis Street does not offer parking.
Does 4120 Mantis Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4120 Mantis Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4120 Mantis Street have a pool?
No, 4120 Mantis Street does not have a pool.
Does 4120 Mantis Street have accessible units?
No, 4120 Mantis Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4120 Mantis Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4120 Mantis Street has units with dishwashers.

