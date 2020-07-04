4120 Mantis Street

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Hard Flooring Throughout! - Great 3 bedroom 2 bath in Lake Worth area. Kids attend Lake Worth ISD. Home is bright and open with lots of windows and open floor plan. Kitchen has newer appliances with a built in microwave and nice center island. Master bath has dual vanities. Small yard great for child or pet play area. Vacant and move in ready.



(RLNE4776704)