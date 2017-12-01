412 College Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Amazing 3 Story Townhome - Amazing 3 story townhome with newly finished balcony. Located near downtown & the medical district. The first level features concrete floors, flex room which could be used as a study, gym, or third bedroom, kitchen with stainless appliances all open to the living area with a backdoor entrance to the covered parking. The 2nd floor features both bedrooms with private bathrooms and the laudry room, washer and dryer are included. The 3rd story contains a closet and entrance to the balcony with beautiful views. Additional features include storage building by the covered parking and solar panels which reduce electric bills dramatically.



(RLNE5122951)