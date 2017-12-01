All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:51 AM

412 College Ave

412 College Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

412 College Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76104
Jennings South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing 3 Story Townhome - Amazing 3 story townhome with newly finished balcony. Located near downtown & the medical district. The first level features concrete floors, flex room which could be used as a study, gym, or third bedroom, kitchen with stainless appliances all open to the living area with a backdoor entrance to the covered parking. The 2nd floor features both bedrooms with private bathrooms and the laudry room, washer and dryer are included. The 3rd story contains a closet and entrance to the balcony with beautiful views. Additional features include storage building by the covered parking and solar panels which reduce electric bills dramatically.

(RLNE5122951)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 College Ave have any available units?
412 College Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 412 College Ave have?
Some of 412 College Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 College Ave currently offering any rent specials?
412 College Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 College Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 412 College Ave is pet friendly.
Does 412 College Ave offer parking?
Yes, 412 College Ave offers parking.
Does 412 College Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 412 College Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 College Ave have a pool?
No, 412 College Ave does not have a pool.
Does 412 College Ave have accessible units?
No, 412 College Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 412 College Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 412 College Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

