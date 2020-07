Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Super cute, well maintained all electric home on Cul de Sac street. Open and spacious family room with warm wood flooring. Well planned kitchen with large breakfast nook. Master-suite has comfy oversized soaking tub for the very best relaxation; separate shower. split secondary sleeping rooms with ceiling fans. Large Texas size backyard with shed. Walking distance to Perot elementary. Close to shopping and restaurants. Washer.Dryer.Fridge included