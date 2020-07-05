All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 409 Flowering Plum Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
409 Flowering Plum Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

409 Flowering Plum Lane

409 Flowering Plum Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

409 Flowering Plum Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76140
The Parks of Deer Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
game room
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
409 Flowering Plum is a must see! This beautiful, stately house has been immaculately kept. It features four bedrooms, two full bathroom and one half bath. The kitchen is open and has plenty of cabinet and counter space, and a large eat in dining area. The living room is bright and spacious and also features a gas starter fireplace. The master bedroom is beautiful and the en suite bath includes a large garden tub, separate shower and a fabulous walk in closet. There is a great space in the front of the house that could be used as a dining, sitting, or office area. The upstairs has a huge bonus or game room and three large bedrooms. The neighborhood has a community pool, jogging trail, and even a pond. This house is in the Crowley ISD. Easy access to 35W. We review applications first come, first qualified, first served. Our applications are available 24/7 on our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Please visit our website or call us for more information: 888-851-6583.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 Flowering Plum Lane have any available units?
409 Flowering Plum Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 409 Flowering Plum Lane have?
Some of 409 Flowering Plum Lane's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 409 Flowering Plum Lane currently offering any rent specials?
409 Flowering Plum Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 Flowering Plum Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 409 Flowering Plum Lane is pet friendly.
Does 409 Flowering Plum Lane offer parking?
No, 409 Flowering Plum Lane does not offer parking.
Does 409 Flowering Plum Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 409 Flowering Plum Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 Flowering Plum Lane have a pool?
Yes, 409 Flowering Plum Lane has a pool.
Does 409 Flowering Plum Lane have accessible units?
No, 409 Flowering Plum Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 409 Flowering Plum Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 409 Flowering Plum Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone on 5th
500 Energy Way
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Aspire Fossil Creek
3600 Basswood Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Trinity at Left Bank
411 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Wyatt at Presidio Junction
2301 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Coventry At Cityview
5200 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Normandale Place & Emerald Hills
8950 N Normandale St
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Retreat
8200 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Crestwood Place
3900 White Settlement Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University