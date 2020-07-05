409 Flowering Plum Lane

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets pool fireplace game room bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities game room pool cats allowed dogs allowed

409 Flowering Plum is a must see! This beautiful, stately house has been immaculately kept. It features four bedrooms, two full bathroom and one half bath. The kitchen is open and has plenty of cabinet and counter space, and a large eat in dining area. The living room is bright and spacious and also features a gas starter fireplace. The master bedroom is beautiful and the en suite bath includes a large garden tub, separate shower and a fabulous walk in closet. There is a great space in the front of the house that could be used as a dining, sitting, or office area. The upstairs has a huge bonus or game room and three large bedrooms. The neighborhood has a community pool, jogging trail, and even a pond. This house is in the Crowley ISD. Easy access to 35W. We review applications first come, first qualified, first served. Our applications are available 24/7 on our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Please visit our website or call us for more information: 888-851-6583.