Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave bathtub

Spacious, clean, and move-in ready! This beautiful, turn-key home features 3 bedrooms, 2 and half bathrooms, living areas, & formal dining area, open -concept kitchen, laminate flooring through out the first floor. Large master en suite includes his and her sinks, separate shower, garden tub, and a walk in closet . Enjoy the cherry on-top, the large backyard making this home perfect for entertaining .