4040 Carolyn Road

patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel fireplace game room

WOW! That is the word that describes this stunning remodel. LOCATION! Just down the street to TCU and 1.5 miles to I20, super convenient to everything. NEW! Everything cosmetic inside and out, new roof, foundation repaired with lifetime warranty, insulation sprayed in, new stucco, new tankless water heater, new covered patio poured, completely new beautiful large kitchen with lots of cabinets, stainless appliances and pantry, ring door bell, and a half bath added. Lot's of charm with large open space for living, dining or game room. This is a MUST SEE! If you are looking for the cutest house in the neighborhood this is it! MOVE IN SPECIAL $300 OFF 1ST MONTH IF MOVE IN BY DEC. 1.