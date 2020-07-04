All apartments in Fort Worth
4040 Carolyn Road

4040 Carolyn Road · No Longer Available
Location

4040 Carolyn Road, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Westcliff

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
WOW! That is the word that describes this stunning remodel. LOCATION! Just down the street to TCU and 1.5 miles to I20, super convenient to everything. NEW! Everything cosmetic inside and out, new roof, foundation repaired with lifetime warranty, insulation sprayed in, new stucco, new tankless water heater, new covered patio poured, completely new beautiful large kitchen with lots of cabinets, stainless appliances and pantry, ring door bell, and a half bath added. Lot's of charm with large open space for living, dining or game room. This is a MUST SEE! If you are looking for the cutest house in the neighborhood this is it! MOVE IN SPECIAL $300 OFF 1ST MONTH IF MOVE IN BY DEC. 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4040 Carolyn Road have any available units?
4040 Carolyn Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4040 Carolyn Road have?
Some of 4040 Carolyn Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4040 Carolyn Road currently offering any rent specials?
4040 Carolyn Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4040 Carolyn Road pet-friendly?
No, 4040 Carolyn Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4040 Carolyn Road offer parking?
Yes, 4040 Carolyn Road offers parking.
Does 4040 Carolyn Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4040 Carolyn Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4040 Carolyn Road have a pool?
No, 4040 Carolyn Road does not have a pool.
Does 4040 Carolyn Road have accessible units?
No, 4040 Carolyn Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4040 Carolyn Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4040 Carolyn Road has units with dishwashers.

