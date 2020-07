Amenities

Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath cottage near the Seminary and TCU area with large backyard and storage building. New carpet, ceramic flooring, paint and fixtures throughout. Kitchen has a gas stove and washer and dryer connections. Save on your electric bills with 3 new window units, a floor furnace, new siding, new thermal windows and new insulation. Easy access to I35, I20, local restaurants, and shopping. Outside pets only with PET RESTRICTIONS, ask about the restrictions.