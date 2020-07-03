4037 Carolyn Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Totally renovated property near TCU! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home features a stunning kitchen with tasteful color compliments, new appliances, floating selves, wine rack, quartz countertops, and island. Bathrooms feature seamless glass, custom vanities, and unique tile. Hardwood floors cover the main living, dining areas, and luxury carpet in bedrooms. Circle drive has just been poured to provide easy parking and host parties. Other updates include new plumbing, new electrical, new stucco on exterior,interior, and new HVAC system.