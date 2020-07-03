All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4037 Carolyn Road

4037 Carolyn Road · No Longer Available
Location

4037 Carolyn Road, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Westcliff

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Totally renovated property near TCU! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home features a stunning kitchen with tasteful color compliments, new appliances, floating selves, wine rack, quartz countertops, and island. Bathrooms feature seamless glass, custom vanities, and unique tile. Hardwood floors cover the main living, dining areas, and luxury carpet in bedrooms. Circle drive has just been poured to provide easy parking and host parties. Other updates include new plumbing, new electrical, new stucco on exterior,interior, and new HVAC system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4037 Carolyn Road have any available units?
4037 Carolyn Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4037 Carolyn Road have?
Some of 4037 Carolyn Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4037 Carolyn Road currently offering any rent specials?
4037 Carolyn Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4037 Carolyn Road pet-friendly?
No, 4037 Carolyn Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4037 Carolyn Road offer parking?
Yes, 4037 Carolyn Road offers parking.
Does 4037 Carolyn Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4037 Carolyn Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4037 Carolyn Road have a pool?
No, 4037 Carolyn Road does not have a pool.
Does 4037 Carolyn Road have accessible units?
No, 4037 Carolyn Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4037 Carolyn Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4037 Carolyn Road has units with dishwashers.

